Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,317.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

