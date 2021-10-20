Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

