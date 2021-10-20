Oppenheimer Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $84.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAGE. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.