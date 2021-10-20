O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $355,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,510.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $638.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $641.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,393 shares of company stock valued at $42,990,397. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

