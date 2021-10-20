Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,621. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $131.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

