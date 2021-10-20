Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%.

ORRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $265.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $25.91.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.