Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.78. 3,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,394,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.