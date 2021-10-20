Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,733 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 8.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,570 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 110.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 159,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 35.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,056 shares of company stock worth $6,446,583. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

