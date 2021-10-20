Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,334 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Owens & Minor worth $88,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 274,416 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

