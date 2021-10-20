Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 1,516 ($19.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 775 ($10.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,678 ($21.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 68.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,467.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,277.22.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Michael Hayden acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, with a total value of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

