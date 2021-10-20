Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,295.95

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,295.95 ($30.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($32.92). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 36,436 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,457.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,295.95. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders acquired a total of 929 shares of company stock worth $2,365,478 in the last ninety days.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.