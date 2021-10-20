PAC Protocol Market Cap Reaches $91.77 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $91.77 million and $776,065.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,579,908,394 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

