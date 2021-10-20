Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director Stephen P. Yost Sells 28,189 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director Stephen P. Yost sold 28,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $262,439.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%.
About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.