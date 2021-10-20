PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Raised to $55.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

PACW traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

