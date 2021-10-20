PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $47.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.98. 11,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.