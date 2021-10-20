Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $10.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

