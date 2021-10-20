Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Paramount Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.860-$0.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.86-0.90 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

