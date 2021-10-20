Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF remained flat at $$1,678.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,709.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,587.02. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $899.20 and a 52 week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

