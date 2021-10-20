Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.09

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The firm has a market cap of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 127.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2,061.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 35.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

