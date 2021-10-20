PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,999,992.00 in Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PAVM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 1,465,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,406. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $511.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PAVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAVmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 95.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.