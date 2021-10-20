Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,950. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paycor HCM stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

