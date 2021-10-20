PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $53.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. 8,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $53.30.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

