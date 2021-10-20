PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.45 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $16,626,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,982,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,498,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,453,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,856,000.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

