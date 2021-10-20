Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £963.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 398.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.