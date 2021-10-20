PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PMT. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.42.

PMT stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

