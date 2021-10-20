Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $134.31 or 0.00204591 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.88 million and $21,119.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00195299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00094936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars.

