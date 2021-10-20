Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perficient traded as high as $134.60 and last traded at $132.87, with a volume of 399118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

