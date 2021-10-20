Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,026,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

