Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 99,800 Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 3.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BENE opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.