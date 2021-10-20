Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 491.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,058 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.26% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

OSTR stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.