Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.