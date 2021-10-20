Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $6.23 Million in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 642,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Growth Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

GCAC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

