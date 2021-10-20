Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 115,285 Shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,285 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $177,000.

EBACU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

