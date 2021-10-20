Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000.

NASDAQ EVOJ opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

