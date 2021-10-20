Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.12

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.12 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 160.40 ($2.10), with a volume of 1,785,763 shares changing hands.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

