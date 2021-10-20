Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PM traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

