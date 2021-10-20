Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

