Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 766.33 ($10.01).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 674.80 ($8.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -14.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 643.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.06.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £127,400 ($166,448.92). Also, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 2,269 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Insiders acquired 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $44,579,871 over the last 90 days.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.