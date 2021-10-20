Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,747,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 11,496,391 shares.The stock last traded at $62.75 and had previously closed at $55.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.