Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 362.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 720,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 83,612 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

