Plian Market Cap Hits $10.32 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. Plian has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $29,138.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Plian has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00193725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00093903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

About Plian

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 866,683,223 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

