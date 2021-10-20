Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $2,054,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

