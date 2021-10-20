Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) vs. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Head to Head Contrast

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 MGM Growth Properties 1 5 5 0 2.36

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.42%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $38.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and MGM Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 6.84 -$13.81 million $1.86 13.17 MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 8.25 $76.13 million $2.26 17.91

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.58% -5.66% -1.41% MGM Growth Properties 24.23% 3.65% 1.89%

Volatility & Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

