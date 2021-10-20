PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Short Interest Up 30.3% in September

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $152,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $152,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,780 shares of company stock worth $12,427,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.