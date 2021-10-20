PolkaWar Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00067252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00071483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,785.97 or 0.99840971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.28 or 0.06203117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021076 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,853,484 coins and its circulating supply is 14,603,484 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

