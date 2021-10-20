Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $206,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 224.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pool by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Pool by 275.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pool by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $464.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

