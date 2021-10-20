PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.670-$6.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $160.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,737. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

