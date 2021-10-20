Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,704 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $85,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,859. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

