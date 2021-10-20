PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $862,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $8,319,186. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.