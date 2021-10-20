Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,682 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.59. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.